Giambattista Valli (middle) with stars dressed in Giambattista Valli x H&M pre-collection. Picture: Supplied.

Master of beauty and sophistication, Giambattista Valli, has been announced as the next designer to collaborate with Swedish fashion group, H&M.



H&M revealed the big news at amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday, where stars such as Kendall Jenner, Chris Lee (Li Yuchun), Chiara Ferragni, H.E.R., Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, and Ross Lynch were attendees.





The Rome native, Giambattista Valli, who launched his brand in Parsi back in 2005, is thrilled to have partnered with H&M as this is the first of its kind for Valli and also marks as his first foray into menswear.









"I am excited about this collaboration: H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience. The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s “happy moments", to help create love stories all around the world," said Giambattista Valli.





The Giambattista Valli x H&M pre-collection launches worldwide on May 25 and the main collection on 7 November.



