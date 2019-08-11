Rihanna attends the 2015 Grammy Awards. Picture: AdMedia / Splash News

Giambattista Valli was "mesmerised" by Rihanna in his stunning pink tulle creation at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Just days after Valli's stunning pink tulle creation debuted on the runway, Rihanna, 31, wore it to the Grammys and the designer was thrilled at how Rihanna looked in the dress.

He told InStyle: "I was mesmerized not only by how well she wore the dress but also by her fresh and effortless beauty. She looked like she had just taken a shower and zipped up her dress to walk the red carpet."

Rihanna admitted that when she saw the strapless, empire waist tulle dress from the Haute Couture collection online, she immediately knew she had to wear it.

Rihanna in a two-tiered pink Giambattista Valli dress in Los Angeles. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Rihanna - who accessorised with a pair of statement diamond earrings - told E! Live From the Red Carpet: "I'm wearing Giambattista Valli (from his) new collection. I saw this dress on the Internet and I just fell in love with it."

Meanwhile, Rihanna is currently concentrating on her own Fenty fashion line and has admitted to trolling her fans with her 'No More Music' Fenty T-shirts.

The singer has been keeping fans waiting for her ninth studio album since the release of "Anti" in 2016, and recently admitted she doesn't know when it will be released.

Asked if her $230 (about R3 400) tops are an intentional troll, Rihanna said: "It's (hit the Internet) and it's full-on trolls. Please let my fans know that I'm trolling them.

"You have to get it because it's a souvenir. That's the closest you'll get to music before the album."

When asked how much longer fans would have to wait, R&B pop star admitted recently: "I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month."

The "Ocean's 8" actress said it "sucks" that she can't just put her new music out into the world, but insisted she doesn't want to "rush" the material.

She added: "It really does suck that it can't just come out, because I'm working on a really fun one right now. I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I've gotten to the point where I'm like, 'Even if I don't have the time to shoot videos, I'm going to put an album out'."