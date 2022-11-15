Gigi Lamayne bags shoe deal with Rock and Co

South African musician Gigi Lamayne steps into fashion as she makes history as the first local female rapper to launch a shoe line. The “Ice Cream” hitmaker has partnered with Rock and Co footwear to launch a range of stylish shoes.

Speaking to Daily Sun, Lamayne said this collaboration is close to her heart because not only is she happy about working with a South African brand, but it’s also a way of honouring her mother, who grew up without shoes. “My mom grew up very poor. She had her first pair of shoes when she was seven and didn’t even know which shoe went on which foot. For her to witness her daughter getting into this is the biggest joy,” she said. Lamayne added that while endorsements are nice, she’s happy to have equity with the shoe brand.

“We’ve seen artists collaborating with brands, but you don’t see equity. Brands can change their minds. With us, this is pure equity. Every time a shoe is sold, I get money from it,” she said. The Gigi Lamayne x Rock and Co collection has two styles, including the Theatra 1 in black, chocolate and white. There is also Hypnotic 1 in nude and black. Another South African celebrity who recently bagged a shoe deal is Bonang Matheba, who launched the Steve Madden x Bonang Matheba Holiday Select Collection in Cape Town last week.