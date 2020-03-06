Giorgio Armani designs eco-friendly car for Fiat

Giorgio Armani has designed an environmentally-friendly car. The 85-year-old fashion designer has teamed up with the Italian car manufacturer Fiat to develop a new, eye-catching Fiat 500 vehicle, which has been unveiled in front of the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy.

According to an Instagram post on the Giorgio Armani page, the car features grey-green body paint with “silk effect” not only is laser engraved to save two thirds of the paint and to look like a real Giorgio Armani fabric.

It also has a top-coat made with Airlite, a transparent paint that reduces pollutant elements and inhibits the growth of bacteria, with the same purifying power of 10 square meters of leaves.

The one-off vehicle is an environmentally friendly electric car that forms part of a charity project in support of Earth Alliance, which was founded by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

The organisation strives to fight climate change.

The Armani-designed car - which features innovative anti-pollution and anti-bacterial technology - is set to be auctioned alongside two other Fiat 500 versions, designed by Bulgari and Kartell.

Last month, meanwhile, Armani staged his Milan Fashion Week show without an audience.

The iconic designer opted to stage an audience-less show in Milan amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, meaning Armani was forced to rely on online streams for his audience.

Prior to the show, the company explained: "The show will be shown behind closed doors, due to the recent developments of coronavirus in Italy, live-streamed in front of an empty theatre on the Armani website, therefore please do not attend the show this afternoon.

"The decision was taken to safeguard the well-being of all his invited guests by not having them attend crowded spaces."