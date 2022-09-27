Girlfriend shamed by her boyfriend’s family for wearing ‘slutty bikini’

It’s 2022, and women are still being shamed for what they wear. It’s bad enough being shamed by outsiders and people you don’t know, but when the insults come from close friends and family, it’s so much worse.

Story continues below Advertisement

When this 22-year-old woman went with her 28-year-old boyfriend on a beach vacation with his family, she did not expect to become a target of such shaming. While out on a boat trip, she wore what she thought to be a “modest” bikini with a cover-up. On a Reddit post, she describes the bikini by saying: “This one is still a bikini, but is full coverage, unlike my others. I know his family can be a little more conservative, so I kept that in mind when packing. I even went over everything I packed with my boyfriend.”

However, his family did not think so. While on the boat, no one said anything about her bikini, but later in the evening, after many drinks, her boyfriend's father started making comments about her bikini. “When we were talking about our time on the boat, my bfs dad made a comment about how everyone was staring at me because of my ‘slutty bikini’... His mom laughed and said it was fine, that she would wear nothing if she were young again, but then his younger brother said that I basically was wearing nothing.” “I defended myself and said it was the most conservative suit I had, and then his older brother said that it didn’t leave anything to the imagination and that if he were single he would have tried to steal me away. That comment made me pretty uncomfortable, and I could tell it made his wife uncomfortable too. I asked if she would wear bikinis on the trip and my bfs dad interrupted and said that she did, but it was different.”

Story continues below Advertisement

To add insult to injury, her boyfriend didn’t even come to her defence but instead joined the family. “My bf just laughed along with all of this, didn’t even see anything wrong with it. When I told to him to say something, he said that I did look like I was trying to “get d**ked down.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“I know they were just joking, but what they said really bothered me and made me feel uncomfortable. I’m not sure why my bf doesn’t get that. He just keeps saying that they were joking around, but it obviously wasn’t very funny to me so now he’s saying I ruined the trip by moping around the rest of the time” she concludes. Reddit users on the AITA group voted her “Not the a**hole” after the posed the question, “AITA for wearing a bikini on my boyfriend’s family trip?”