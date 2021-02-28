Giuliva Heritage partners with H&M for tailored womenswear
The Swedish clothing company H&M has partnered with the luxury Italian brand Giuliva Heritage.
Giuliva Heritage is a family-owned brand that takes pride in flawless tailoring to produce classic menswear silhouettes in the world of womenswear.
It was founded by couple Margherita Cardelli and Gerardo Cavaliere, who are passionate about long-lasting fashion in great fabrics.
For this collaboration, the couple created a modern take on Italian heritage with a collection made from sustainable materials, which is in line with both brands’ journey to circularity, and recycled fabrics have been used throughout.
The couple said they were thrilled to work with H&M to produce “a range of time-honoured tones of beige, navy, dusky blue and burgundy” alongside pinstripe and glen plaid, with added details of cowl necklines, bishop sleeves and high waists.
“It was wonderful to work with H&M on this collection. Together, we created easy transitional pieces with designs that stand the test of time. We were especially delighted to use recycled materials with every look. We’ve always been passionate about authentic, meaningful fashion that lasts, and this collection undoubtedly captures that,” said the couple.
Maria Östblom, head of women’s design at H&M, said some of the women’s pieces were inspired by classic menswear.
“The result is a collection of sharp shirting, beautifully cut coats, and strong tailored blazers in recycled wool, recycled polyester and organic cotton. Accompanied by flowing dresses, blouses and wearable co-ordinated separates, these looks create a concise, curated wardrobe,” she said.