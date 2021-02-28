Giuliva Heritage partners with H&M for tailored womenswear

The Swedish clothing company H&M has partnered with the luxury Italian brand Giuliva Heritage.

Giuliva Heritage is a family-owned brand that takes pride in flawless tailoring to produce classic menswear silhouettes in the world of womenswear.

It was founded by couple Margherita Cardelli and Gerardo Cavaliere, who are passionate about long-lasting fashion in great fabrics.

For this collaboration, the couple created a modern take on Italian heritage with a collection made from sustainable materials, which is in line with both brands’ journey to circularity, and recycled fabrics have been used throughout.

The couple said they were thrilled to work with H&M to produce “a range of time-honoured tones of beige, navy, dusky blue and burgundy” alongside pinstripe and glen plaid, with added details of cowl necklines, bishop sleeves and high waists.