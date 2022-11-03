Give the people what they want! Bonang Matheba launches shoe range with New York fashion company

In 2020, Bonang Matheba moved to New York to expand her highly successful career. Many people couldn’t understand her move, little did they know what was in the pipeline. After months of holding the cards close to her chest, the “Being Bonang” star has finally revealed that she has partnered with New York fashion accessory brand Steve Madden to launch a shoe range.

“Two years ago, on a very Bonang year, I was talking about designing a shoe collection. I met with a shoe designer in New York, we spoke, and I had dreams and aspirations, but obviously, Covid happened. And then the beginning of this year, I got a call from Steve Madden while I was in New York. I met with the team there, then I came home and started discussions with the South African team.” Bonang Matheba. Picture: Trevor Stuurman. The collaboration is long overdue since her fans have been waiting for something like this. Vusi Magudulela, one of Matheba’s fans, is probably beaming with excitement because, in 2019, he tweeted that the B-Force (Bonang’s fans) deserve the following collaborations: Steve Madden x Bonang Matheba, BNG skincare & fragrances, a relaunch of Baby Star by Bonang Matheba and BNG Dining (Mall Of Africa, Mandela Square or Sandton City, V&A Waterfront).

Titled the “Holiday Select Collection”, this collaboration is one-of-a-kind as it is the first-ever African alliance. It also features top fashion photographer Trevor Stuurman, who does his magic behind the lenses. The range of six styles of shoes and two handbags is a celebration of the holiday season, enjoyed by many South Africans who use the time to reconnect with their families. “The theme around the collection is the festive season, where people will be going out. Whether it’s the Christmas party, matric dance, or New Year’s Eve parties, it is Dezemba (December), which means celebrating, being with your loved ones and dressing up, so that was the thinking behind it.”

South Africa’s fashion girl, Bonang Matheba. Picture: Trevor Stuurman. As a fashion girl and a red carpet queen, Matheba wanted to be part of the designing process to ensure that the designs complement her brand. “They showed me hundreds of different styles and that’s why we started early in the year because I had to go through everything that they had. Considering what’s available now, the trends, what the girls are wearing and what I think the girls will be wearing December 2022 and January 2023. I first selected 10, then we cut it down to seven and ultimately six. I chose the finishes, the sequencing, the colours, so there’s a bit of everything. After that, I put my signature in it.” And if you think that’s how she’s closing the year, then you are in for a big shock because Matheba’s year is only starting. After the launch of the shoe range on November 7 at Zeitz Mocaa Museum in Cape Town, Queen B will be celebrating a “Very Bonang Year” she’s had in 2022.

