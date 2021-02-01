Glorinah Khutso Mabaso wins the Trenery Print Competition

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Meet Glorinah Khusto Mabaso, an interior designer from Mamelodi who won the Trenery Print Competition. Mabaso is the founder of Renaissance Design, a multifaceted design brand which bridges the gap between ancient Africa and the present. Asked about her unique design, she said: “What made my design stand out is the interpretation of the composition – visually translating rain through balancing simple shapes that mimic rain pouring down onto a glass surface with streaks created by droplets. “The colour palette was also quite rich as I had derived my colours from a Trenery outfit which I referenced. “The last preserving the history of the only Queendom in SA.”

Her winning fabric design is about to go global with Trenery in their upcoming AW21 collection.

Not only that, but she will also travel to France to attend a two-week design course at the Paris College of Art.

“This amazing opportunity has given my brand another avenue to explore ... fashion!

“I think offering exclusive authentic historical African wealth, in the form of pattern collections applied to garments would be epic.

“Having zoom conversations with Bree Dhaliwal, Trenery’s head of textiles in Australia, he has completely altered the way I perceive clothing and textiles.

The amount of work and processes involved in the creation of one garment makes me appreciate each piece so much more.

“Merging the continent’s stories with the new set of skills I am yet to obtain at the Paris College of Art will elevate my understanding of textile design," she added.

Currently, she is working on a new collection in collaboration with Robinsprong wallpapers.

Primrose Charmz, 29, and Agrippa Hlophe, 31, were the runners-up and they will also have their designs featured in Trenery’s February range.