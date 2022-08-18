GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022: A celebration of stylish individuals

Running for more than 16 years, the awards ceremony recognises the personal flair of the most fashionably sophisticated among us. In 2022, the Awards are focused on the celebration of a wider range of stylish individuals by introducing categories for the first time ever in their history. This year South Africa’s best-dressed list has 11 categories, with one of the honours being an award where readers nominated themselves or someone that they consider stylish, using the hashtag #GQBD2022.

GQ editor-in-chief, Molife Kumona and his team have welcomed entries, saying: “GQ Best Dressed always show us that not only does style continue to evolve, but there are people out there who have great personal style. Lockdown didn’t ruin their vibe.” Explaining the new format of having categories for the prestigious awards, Kumona says: “With the evolution over the years of what being best dressed means, it is important to celebrate individuals who know how to own a certain category of style. Someone dressed in a classic suit and another in an African attire can be both stylish, but who is owning it, and in what style category? That’s who we are celebrating that night. It is quite exciting as we also get to celebrate a more diverse group of individuals.”

In 2022, GQ South Africa teams up with proud partners Scottish Leader, Lexus South Africa, and Markham to showcase the country's most fashionable personalities right now, at an unforgettable event that is guaranteed to be epic. Lando Appies, Scottish Leader Whisky brand manager says: "We are thrilled to be a partner of SA's most stylish fashion event for the second consecutive year. In addition to celebrating style, GQ Best Dressed acknowledges people who are unapologetically themselves.

“The event has a great synergy with Scottish Leader Whisky and its aim of showcasing individuals who see the world differently. Scottish Leader also has a very special announcement at this year’s event to shine a spotlight on brave individuals who are making their mark. In addition to being among the first to taste the exciting new Scottish Leader Moonchild Sherry Cask limited edition, attendees have much to look forward to at this year’s GQ Best Dressed awards, including dramatic mixology, delicious and daring cocktails, spot prizes and more,” Appies says. Thabo Smouse, manager of special projects and product communications at Lexus South Africa, says the luxury brand is proud to be associated with the most stylish awards on the event calendar.

"There's a common link between people's love for fashion and their love for cars, engines, design and craftsmanship, which Lexus masters very well. Lexus is all about creating luxury cars and amazing experiences. True to its tagline – 'Experience Amazing' – Lexus delivers a strong, unified message and demonstrates the brand's progressive shift in a lifestyle direction. The emotional designs and electrified vision for our brand signals a new chapter for the brand," Smouse say.

Nicol Rademeyer, Markham head of marketing says the brand is super excited to partner with GQ Best Dressed 2022. “As the leading men’s fashion brand, Markham is the everyday style partner that leaves the SA man looking good, feeling great, and allows them to express their individuality with confident style. We are excited about the fashion partnership with GQ Best Dressed 2022 to acknowledge the SA fashion scene, at this premium style event. This partnership of these two iconic brands in the SA fashion industry is so powerful, both with the belief that a gentleman is more than just style – they need to be good men that make their mark on the world,” Rademeyer says. Previous winners of the awards have been rapper Cassper Nyovest, television personality Kat Sinavasan, actor Thapelo Mokoena, film director Justice Mukheli, sports star Siya Kolisi, entertainer DJ Tira, and actor Vuyo Dabula, among others.

The award categories for this year’s GQ Best Dressed are as follows: Best Dressed Teen Best Dressed Woman

Best Street Style Afro Modernist Style The Classic Style

The Avant-Garde Best Dressed Celebrity Best Dressed Fashion Influencer

Fashion Icon Best Dressed Couple Best Dressed Reader