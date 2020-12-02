GQ magazine salutes Thebe Magugu by making him the cover star

This December, award-winning designer Thebe Magugu graces the cover of GQ magazine.

Photographed by Travys Owen, Magugu was styled by Jason Alexander Basson and groomed by Lyn Kennedy for all three covers.

Magugu, who is always behind the scenes, said it’s good to be on the cover and share his story for a change.

“I am so honoured to be on the cover of @gqsouthafrica’s December issue. As someone who is quite private, its always about the brand (@thebemagugu) and not necessarily the individual (@thebetsilem). But I wanted to share my story with those who might not know it and are struggling with some of the issues I have grappled with and have learned from, both the immaculate highs and the couch-hopping trenches. Thank you, GQ for telling my story.”

Magugu’s GQ cover not only makes the first digital issue of the gloss but it is the first cover to be produced by the magazine’s newly appointed editor-in-chief, Molife Kumona.