Gracia Bampile: I want women to feel bold, confident and empowered when they wear my clothes

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

During 2020, many business in various industries suffered financial losses. Companies were forced to scale down or shut down. While there are a few business who are slowly trying to get back on still wobbly feet, there are some that will most likely never recover from the devastating blow the pandemic delivered. But Gracia Bampile, founder of Haute Afrika, managed to stay afloat and even open a new retail store in Rosebank. This formidable entrepreneur, who holds an International Relations degree, has no formal fashion training background, yet she has made a name for herself as a trendsetter in the industry. Growing up, she spent hours watching her seamstress grandmother make clothes, until she mastered the art.

As she grew older, she became concerned about how people didn’t like to wear African print designs, especially as day to day wear.

She says people had a perception that they could only wear African print clothes when attending events. So, she decided to disrupt the norm.

Haute Afrika design. Picture: Supplied

In 2015, she founded Haute Afrika, when she was in fact applying for a job in the United Nations.

“I really didn’t think I was going to get the job so I decided I would not sit around waiting. In the meantime I started Haute Afrika. To my surprise I got a call that I had got the job. At the same time, clients started ordering outfits,” says Bampile.

She travels the continent in search of high quality materials to create designs inspired by Africa’s history, heritage and stories for Africans, from Cape to Cairo.

Even though most of the fabrics are sourced, they manufacture their own fabrics in South Africa when creating exclusive collections

“I want women to feel bold, confident and empowered when they wear my clothes. They need to feel like the world is their oyster” says Bampile.

Haute Afrika design. Picture: Supplied

She has dressed some of Africa's biggest stars. Her collection wows fashion lovers and she’s been featured on BBC World and Vogue.

“Stars we’ve been graced to dress are Boity, Maps Maponyane, Jessica Nkosi , Mihlali , Ayanda Ncwane, Kwesta, Natasha Thahane and Cindy Mahlangu among so many amazing others.”

“It is very surreal that we got featured on both BBC world and British Vogue in one year. Super grateful.”

“Because of the great work we are doing in ensuring we don’t just make clothes but tell the African story and connect with the world through fashion.”

Bampile is a classic example of African entrepreneurs who dare to challenge society and its norms, to set their own trends alight.