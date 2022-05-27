Greeting the day with a Secret Sunrise

Cape Town - Look, I’m not gonna lie, it’s been a tough few years for all of us. Lock downs. Mask mandates. Vaccine mandates. Petrol price increases. Electricity tariff increases. Interest rates hikes. Food prices skyrocketing.

Can’t we catch a break? There has been lots of talk about finding ways to decompress, whether it be taking a mental break during your workday, yoga, exercise, guided meditation... sometimes, all you need is to have a little fun. And that’s exactly what last Friday morning was all about.

Secret Sunrise is a global phenomenon featuring guided meditation, mindfulness exercises, free movement and dance. Picture: Supplied/ Migneon Marais Under the theme #ComeAsYouAre, Crocs South Africa hosted a Secret Sunrise for some of Cape Town’s top influencers. Now, I’m not one to buy into the influencer culture, nor was I a fan of Crocs (full disclosure: I’ve never owned a pair) but I was very glad to have been invited. And it turned out to be an incredible affair on the open sports field below The Bungalow along Cape Town’s own Riviera between Clifton and Camps Bay. Surrounded by arguably Cape Town’s most beautiful and social-media-active people, we were treated to superb coffee and a Secret Sunrise session.

Picture: Supplied/ Migneon Marais Donning our bluetooth headsets, we were guided expertly by Secret Sunrise Cape Town’s Karen Christians through free movement and dance, drawing energy from the sunrise over Lion’s Head to the east, the Twelve Apostles peaks to the south, and the majestic Atlantic Ocean to the west. Social media influencer Nadia Jaftha. Picture: Supplied/Migneon Marais It truly is a lot of fun. Crocs has made waves in South Africa of late, experiencing somewhat of a resurgence in popularity. Full disclosure: I’ve never been a fan.

Yes, I’ve heard they are the most comfortable thing you’ll ever put on your feet, and slipping on a pair is akin to stripping off restrictive items of clothing at the end of a long day. But I could never get my head around them. Picture: Supplied/ Migneon Marais Upon arrival at the event, we were handed a pair, along with some funky Crocs socks (now this I can get behind), and encouraged to put them on. And you know what? They’re not bad. @lisacharles1 #secretsunrise #crocssa #crocsgang @crocs ♬ love nwantinti (ah ah ah) - CKay They’ve obviously now become my wife’s footwear of choice, not only around the house, but as a must-have fashionable item that is customisable with giblets- I mean Jibbitz.