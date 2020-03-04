Gucci cancels fashion show due to coronavirus

Gucci has made the decision to cancel the fashion house's planned cruise 2021 fashion show in San Francisco due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for May 18 but the decision has been made to postpone it because of "the ongoing uncertainty prompted by the coronavirus outbreak".

A spokesperson for the Italian luxury fashion brand said: "A decision on the new timing and location of the show will be announced at a later date, once the situation becomes clearer," a statement reads. "At this time, our thoughts are with all of those affected around the world."

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele had chosen to host the the cruise show in San Francisco due to the city's history as a place of liberal activism and for being a cultural melting pot.

Gucci's decision follows Prada's move to postpone its cruise show, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo, Japan.