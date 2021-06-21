Gucci launches sneakers made of vegan luxury material 'Demetra'

The brand launched three sneaker models to mark its first products made with Demetra, organic cotton and recycled steel and polyester. Gucci has been researching on the material for two years, it is developed by the brands technicians and artisans.

Produced entirely in Gucci Italian factory, the new material is created using the same expertise and processes for tanning thereby achieving characteristics that give Demetra a distinctive, pliable and resilient performance, with a supple and luxurious finish. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUCCI EQUILIBRIUM (@gucciequilibrium) The eco-innovation behind it combines efficient processes with animal-free raw materials that are primarily from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources. It is made of viscose, from sustainably managed forest sources, wood pulp compound and bio-based polyurethane. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Official (@gucci) "In our 100th anniversary year, Demetra is a new category of material that encapsulates Gucci's quality and aesthetic standards with our desire to innovate, leveraging our traditional skills and know-how to create for an evolving future," said Marco Bizzarri, President and CEO of Gucci.

"Demetra offers our industry an easily scalable, alternative choice and a more sustainable material that also answers the needs of animal-free solutions." Gucci will also make Demetra available to the fashion industry as a new material source that can be customised to offer exclusive finishing, further facilitating application and differentiation. Meanwhile, as a next step to support a circular economy, Demetra scraps during manufacturing will be upcycled and reused by the brand through an extension of its Gucci-Up program.