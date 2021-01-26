H&M and Lee Jeans collaborate to release a sustainable denim collection

H&M has partnered with Lee to release a sustainable denim collection. Drawing inspiration from the ’90s, the collection is filled with statement pieces from Lee's archive, together with essential jerseys and accessories. It has a range of wide jeans; denim dresses; carpenter jeans; dungarees; jeans in relaxed fits; tees; hoodies; bucket hats; beanies and much more — all made from sustainable materials. In a statement released by H&M about the collaboration, the Swedish company said: “We are proud to announce our collaboration with American denim brand Lee. “For this particular collection, we've taken a new holistic approach, looking at every stage of design and production.

“We’ve made our first 100% recycled cotton jeans (from 80% post-industrial waste and 20% post-consumer waste) and a non-cotton denim jacket (from 50% Tencel™ Lyocell and 50% Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Viscose), and we used non-leather backpatches made from FSC* certified cork and jacron paper.”

For this campaign, the brands partnered with creatives from across the globe to ignite conversations around sustainability and transparency.

In South Africa, they partnered with Pamela Mbhele, a Durban-based YouTuber and fashionista.

There is also a kids collection with a fun ’80s and ’90s feel.

It features relaxed jeans, dungarees, dungaree dresses, jeans with cargo pockets, jersey pieces, accessories and the iconic Lee Rider Jacket cut in a slightly cocooning shape.