H&M drops a spring collection inspired by the wild beauty of nature

Spring has sprung. It’s time to put away that knitwear and boots and step into something light and stylish. This season, H&M is inspired by the wild beauty of nature in a collection that features dreamy and effortless dresses and sets in hand-painted floral prints.

The collection that dropped on September 23 consists of garments made from 100% cotton and a mix of organic cotton and linen. The brand’s in house designers Abigail Morris, Kavita Ravaliya, Holly Watts, and Florentin Bodet wandered through the luscious meadows, picking their favourite wild flowers and translated them into floral prints. To explain the collection, H&M said: “Each piece in the collection has an alluring blend of feminine and contemporary elements. Also taking inspiration from the shapes and silhouettes of flowers, maxi dresses feature smocking, petal-like wraparound details and balloon sleeves.