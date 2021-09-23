H&M drops a spring collection inspired by the wild beauty of nature
Spring has sprung. It’s time to put away that knitwear and boots and step into something light and stylish.
This season, H&M is inspired by the wild beauty of nature in a collection that features dreamy and effortless dresses and sets in hand-painted floral prints.
The collection that dropped on September 23 consists of garments made from 100% cotton and a mix of organic cotton and linen.
The brand’s in house designers Abigail Morris, Kavita Ravaliya, Holly Watts, and Florentin Bodet wandered through the luscious meadows, picking their favourite wild flowers and translated them into floral prints.
To explain the collection, H&M said: “Each piece in the collection has an alluring blend of feminine and contemporary elements. Also taking inspiration from the shapes and silhouettes of flowers, maxi dresses feature smocking, petal-like wraparound details and balloon sleeves.
“Sleeveless dresses showcase delicate ruffles or spaghetti straps, while sweet tube shops and skirts have easy-to-wear elasticated waistbands. Other design details include keyhole cut-outs, thigh-high slits, and statement sleeves, all with a modern edge. The overall palette colour has vintage off-whites, pale mint green and pale yellow. Key accessories include straw hats and scarfs.”
Previously, the brand released a recycled denim collection inspired by the laid back coolness of the 1990s by playing with looser silhouettes.