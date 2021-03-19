H&M drops new collection made of recycled materials

H&M has released its Autumn/winter 2021 collection, and its made of recycled materials.

Inspired by well-crafted lace dresses from the 1930s, this collection has a total of eight pieces- all with a vintage element like mutton sleeves, voluminous cuts and ruffles.

The lace, jacquard and wool from the collection are made from sustainably sourced materials.

“For these dresses, we're using two different types of recycled polyester: one's made from textile waste from garments during the manufacturing process, and the other one comes from recycled plastic waste, like PET bottles for example. Both types of recycled polyester are strong and with care will last for a long time,” read a statement by the brand.

They added that this autumn, they wanted to focus more on vintage, and add a modern twist to the collection.