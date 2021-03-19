H&M drops new collection made of recycled materials
H&M has released its Autumn/winter 2021 collection, and its made of recycled materials.
Inspired by well-crafted lace dresses from the 1930s, this collection has a total of eight pieces- all with a vintage element like mutton sleeves, voluminous cuts and ruffles.
The lace, jacquard and wool from the collection are made from sustainably sourced materials.
“For these dresses, we're using two different types of recycled polyester: one's made from textile waste from garments during the manufacturing process, and the other one comes from recycled plastic waste, like PET bottles for example. Both types of recycled polyester are strong and with care will last for a long time,” read a statement by the brand.
They added that this autumn, they wanted to focus more on vintage, and add a modern twist to the collection.
“The new season is about finding power in a timeless design. Our fall collection emphasises this by blending vintage silhouettes with fashion-forward modernity in dress lengths that range from mini to maxi, along with a full-length double-breasted coat. Higher necklines, lace inserts and mutton sleeves are reinterpreted for today, while lace, jacquard and wool are re-imagined in innovative recycled fabrics.
“The whole collection is proudly built around more sustainably sourced materials. The recycled polyester, recycled nylon, and recycled wool come from textile waste, plastic waste, or a mix between them, giving new life to old PET bottles, old garments and textile off-cuts.”
The new H&M autumn/winter 2021 collection was launched on March 18.