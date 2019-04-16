The collection is vibrant and bold and comes in a range of colour pallets from blues to browns and blacks then pinks and red. The range includes something for everyone skirts, dresses, long and short prints and plains. The collection will be available in all South African stores as well as exclusive flagship stores around the world and all H&M online markets, August 15 2019.Supplied picture.

Swedish multinational clothing-retail company H&M is collaborating with South African designer Palesa Mokubung of fashion label “Mantsho”. This will be the retailer's first collaboration with a African designer. Over the years, the retailer has collaborated with the likes of French luxury fashion house Balmain, Italian luxury fashion house Moschino and British designer Erdem.



The label "Mantsho" (Sesotho name meaning “Black is Beautiful”) is one of the most recognised and respected fashion names in South Africa. Dressing women since 2004, Mokubung’s designs are fit for a African queen... feminine dresses that come in beautiful silhouettes, prints and colours.

"This collaboration is a dream come true and I'm so excited to work with H&M. This project has been a valuable journey so far and I cannot wait to share my passion and design with fashion lovers around the world. Mantsho prides itself as a ready-to-wear brand and this exclusive collection fulfills this promise." says Mokubung.

Mokubung is a regular feature on the SA Fashion Week( SAFW) runway and has also showcased around the world in Greece, India, USA, Jamaica, Nigeria, Botswana and Senegal.

The diverse collection of women’s wear and accessories is set to introduce a dose of fresh fun and uniquely South African aesthetic to H&M customers around the world.

“The collection is vibrant and bold and comes in a range of colour pallets from blues to browns and blacks then pinks and red. The range includes something for everyone skirts, dresses, long and short prints and plains,” explains Mokubung

“Three exciting new prints were created for the H&M range, all featuring the signature Mantsho face/flower. It consists of dresses, a skirt, pants, kimonos and tops as well as a range of accessories; shoes, clutch bags and earrings. Amongst other exciting items available, expect to see Mantsho classic designs such as the Mmabatho dress and the Shekisha skirt in new prints,”



“The Mantsho’s designs are influenced by the life of the modern African woman. I define my style as bold, confident and carefree with comfort at the core,” Mokubung says.



"Mokubung is such an inspiring talent and personality. We love how she works with colour, print and silhouettes enhancing the female shape in a flattering and playful way, says Pernilla Wohlfahrt, Assortment Manager for Collaborations and Special Collections.



“At H&M, we value diversity of ideas and designs and draw inspiration from across our geographical footprint and we are so excited to share this collection with our customers across the globe,” she adds.





South African designer Palesa Mokubung of fashion label "Mantsho" has collaborated with H&M .





* The Palesa Mokubung's Mantsho label will be available in all South African stores as well as exclusive flagship stores around the world and all H&M online markets, August 15 2019.