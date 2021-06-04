H&M launches rainbow campaign to mark Pride Month

In commemoration of Pride Month, H&M has launched a rainbow campaign. Pride Month is celebrated annually in June.

With the Beyond The Rainbow campaign, the brand aims to inspire individuals to share their personal values and support the core values of diversity, equality, and transparency.

Siphesihle Dolla Debbie and Lethabo Matseke, who are part of the campaign, share stories of love and hate and celebrate everyone’s right to be themselves.

“I hope that this campaign goes beyond conversations and incites real activism. We can all be activists for equality and freedom in our spheres of influence and ensure that the spaces we occupy are safe for all marginalised people,” says Debbie.

Pascal Brun, global sustainability manager at H&M, added that it was important for the brand to give the LGBTQIA+ community a platform to tell their stories.

He said: “I am very proud of the way this campaign brings together the LGBTQIA+ community and tells all these different but so important stories of pride. It connects directly to our core values and encapsulates our social vision to enable everyone at our brand and beyond to live the life they want, express who they are and to be the best of themselves.”

The campaign also features American actress and singer Mj Rodriguez , Mexican influencer Héctor Trejo, Danish actor, model and DJ Sus Wilkins and Chella Man, American artist, actor and activist.

In addition, the brand will also donate $100 000 (about R1 366 500) to the UN Free & Equal Campaign, which champions equal rights and fair treatment of the worldwide LGBTQIA+ community.