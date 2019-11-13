Kuala Lumpur - A new collection from fashion giant H&M has unleashed protests from women's rights campaigners because it includes the slogan "I love GBV", the initials of the designer but also a widely used acronym for gender-based violence.
H&M said the slogan, emblazoned on hats, a necklace and boxer shorts with a red heart symbolising the word "love", was an abbreviation of Italian designer Giambattista Valli and any other associations were unintentional.
But women's rights activists demanded the products be withdrawn saying it was "crazy" to continue selling them.
"This is not an obscure term. It's very commonly used as a short hand for gender-based violence," said Heather Barr, the women's rights division co-director at global advocacy group Human Rights Watch.
The Swedish retailer launched the clothing line on Nov. 7 in its first collaboration with Rome-born Valli, known in the fashion world for its ready-to-wear and haute couture pieces.