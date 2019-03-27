Launched in 2017, Cow Hide Co. specialises in designer, natural and exotic hides, either designed using an acid-wash and foil-, stamp- or dyed technique or a print which is directly printed onto the hide. To extend the brand offering, founder and designer Jordyn Pollock recently introduced a sister brand called &SEEK which produces luxury genuine leather accessories with printed, metallic and acid-washed hair on hide detailing for a cheeky flair – a first of its kind in South Africa!

Each of the products within the &SEEK collections is bespoke with a limited number of items manufactured. Pic supplied.

Each of the products within the &SEEK collections is bespoke with a limited number of items manufactured – providing exclusivity to shoppers nationwide. Sporting a different theme and direction each season, &SEEK prides itself in keeping up with the latest trends.

Wanting to give their customers an exclusive experience when purchasing a product, each item has a swing tag, which has a unique “ID” number so customers know what product they have and how many of their product exists.

Luxury genuine leather accessories with printed, metallic and acid-washed hair on hide detailing for a cheeky flair. Pic supplied



For more information or to shop their latest range visit www.cowhideco.com, pop by the Cape Town store at 50 Barnet St, Dunkley Square, Gardens