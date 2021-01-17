Halima Aden quit fashion because she felt ’zero excitement’ seeing her face on magazine covers

Halima Aden quit the fashion industry as she had ’zero excitement’ and found it so hard to ’see herself’ on the front of magazines covers.

The 23-year-old model quit the fashion industry recently because she found it so hard to "see herself" on the front of magazines as she felt "so far removed" from the final image.

She said: "I had zero excitement because I couldn't see myself. Do you know how mentally damaging that can be to be to somebody? When I'm supposed to feel happy and grateful and I'm supposed to relate, because that's me, that's my own picture, but I was so far removed. My career was seemingly on top, but I was mentally not happy."

And Halima - who was born in Kakuma, Kenya - spoke of the importance for her to have control over her own hijab for any modelling work, so much so she would have walked away from a contract if they hadn't have let her put this as a clause in the paperwork before signing.

Speaking about the first contract she signed, she added: "There are girls who wanted to die for a modelling contract but I was ready to walk away if it wasn't accepted. I eventually drifted away and got into the confusing grey area of letting the team on-set style my hijab."