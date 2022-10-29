Halloween outfits inspired by iconic celebrity fashion looks

If you’ve been invited to a Halloween party and you’re struggling to come up with an outfit, then look no further, especially if you’re a fashionista who doesn’t want to be covered in fake blood or wear ridiculous costumes. It might be Halloween but you want to look fabulous.

Celebrities are often stepping out in outfits only they can pull off. There are some looks that we will never be caught dead wearing on a normal day, but Halloween gives us the perfect excuse to do so. Here are a few iconic celebrity fashion looks that you can pull off in the name of Halloween dress-up.

Wrap it up like Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian attended Balenciaga’s Autumn/Winter 2022 show wearing nothing but Balenciaga-branded caution tape. Hands down one of her craziest look this year. While she might have struggled to move or even sit in the outfit, it certainly was unforgettable. Of course, you’re not going to find any Balenciaga-branded tape but any yellow caution tape will do. Wrap the tape around your body, slip on a pair of black heels and shades and you’re good to go.

Kim Kardashian dons a yellow caution tape ensemble at the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show during Paris Fashion Week at Le Bourget in Paris, France. Picture: Best Image / BACKGRID Rihanna in Paris Rihanna’s pregnancy looks were wild. The singer and businesswoman is known for her trend-setting style, and her maternity look was no different. Every time she stepped out, her styles became more and more daring. One of her most revealing was the all-black sheer lingerie outfit she wore during fashion week. All you’ll need is a lacy lingerie dress, a pair of thigh-high boots and layers of silver necklaces.

Rihanna shows off her belly in a sheer dress. Picture: Instagram/allofrih Do a Julia Fox “Uncut Gem” star Julia Fox leapt onto the fashion social scene when she was spotted with rapper Kanye West at the men’s autumn/winter 2022 show in Paris earlier this year. The denim-on-denim look she wore is easy to copy but it’s her eye make-up that has become her signature look and is copied by many. The look has become so popular that a TikTok filter was created for it. Wear anything black with her iconic dramatic black exaggerated eyeliner and smokey eye look, paired with slicked-back hair, and you’ll be doing a Julia Fox.

Backstage at Kenzo Fall 2022 Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala If ever you’re looking for way-out fashion moments, then the annual Met Gala should be your go-to place. Besides Kim Kardashian’s skin-tight Marilyn Monroe dress, her sister, Kylie Jenner, certainly made a grand entrance in what looked like an odd combination of a wedding gown and baseball casual.

Find the poofiest white skirt, wear it with a white T-shirt, create your own white veiled basketball hat and you’re sorted. Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram Doja Cat gone wild If you have a buzz-cut, then all you have to do is scoot on over to Doja Cat’s Instagram account for some wild make-up ideas this Halloween.