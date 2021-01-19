Harry Brant, son of Stephanie Seymour, has died

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Harry Brant, the son of magazine executive Peter M Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour, has died after accidentally overdosing on prescription drugs. The New York Times reported that the 24-year-old struggled with addiction for several years. His death was confirmed by his parents. “We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease,” his family told The New York Times in a statement. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.” The statement continued: “Harry was not just our son, he was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. “He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

The deceased and his older brother, Peter Brant II, gained notoriety in their teens as they used to rub shoulders with fashion elites.

“As such, they ended up launching a make-up line in 2015 with MAC Cosmetics. Not only that, but he also attended the Met Gala at age 16.

The who’s who of fashion were terribly fond of him and gave him different nicknames.

For example, Vanity Fair called him a “Little Lord Fauntleroy” for his unapologetic willingness to enjoy his good fortune and serve the hottest looks. The New York Magazine once referred to Brant and his older brother as “NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers”.

As he grew, he continued to push the boundaries of gender stereotype in cosmetics and fashion.

Below are some his best looks: