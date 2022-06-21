Harry Styles designs collection for Gucci titled HA HA HA

The ‘As It Was’ hitmaker has collaborated with the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele to create a capsule collected HA HA HA - the play on the pair’s initials - debuted in Milan and will arrive in stores in October. Alessandra praised the 28-year-old musician’s - who is a noted fan of the Italian fashion house - “clear and precise point of view”.

The 44-year-old fashion designer told GQ: “Harry has a very clear and precise point of view, on top of great instinct and he chooses his clothes with much care. The idea of this capsule is banal in its simplicity, and it’s an act of love, but it has value, it’s sophisticated and we paid a lot of attention to fabrics and sartorial details. It was a lighthearted activity and easy with this kind of relationship. But the result is serious. Alessandra told the magazine about the creative inspirations, such as “1970s pop” and “bohemian” shared between him and the ‘Golden’ hitmaker. He said: “I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions,” Michele continues. “We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci In a statement, Alessandra gushed about Harry - who wore the brand on a 2020 cover of Vogue- and his “incredible sense of fashion”. He said: “Harry has an incredible sense of fashion.” “Observing his ability to combine items of clothing in a way that is out of the ordinary compared to the required standards of taste and common sense and the homogenisation of appearance, I came to understand that the styling of a look is a generator of differences and of powers, as are his reactions to the designs I have created for him, which he has always made his own; these reactions restore me with a rush of freedom every time.”