Harry Styles should be free to do as he wishes says Liam Payne

Liam Payne has praised his former bandmate Harry Styles for the flamboyant US Vogue shoot in which he appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine wearing a dress.

Speaking to Capital Breakfast, Liam said: "I thought it was great! I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes! And you know I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.

"There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind. Just let him go on with it, he’s enjoying himself."

Harry also appeared in Variety magazine donning feminine clothing and he said: "To not wear [something] because it's female clothing, you shut off a whole world of great clothes.

"And I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."