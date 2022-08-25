Heidi Klum ‘had the best time’ with Victoria’s Secret

The 49-year-old model worked for the lingerie brand for years and she recently declined the opportunity to appear in Hulu’s “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons”, which claims to expose the underworld of the fashion industry.

Klum told the “Just for Variety” podcast: “They asked me if I wanted to be part of it. And I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there’.”

Klum loved her time with the lingerie company, and she’s been shocked by some of the allegations that have been made in the series.

She said: “Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things, and I’m like, ‘My gosh, did this really happen?’ I don’t know. So I was always waiting to get more insight, but … it never came. So I never continued watching it.”