Here’s why the new BathuxSomizi collection is one of the most loved sneakers in SA

One of the biggest shoe brands in South Africa, Bathu, recently dropped a new range of sneakers and people love it. For BathuxSomizi collection, Theo Baloyi, founder of the brand, partnered with Somizi Motaung-Mhlongo, who was one of the few celebrities who believed in the brand since its inception in 2015. It is no secret that Bathu is one of the most loved shoe brands in South Africa. Since its release on February 11, the BathuxSomizi has been receiving positive reviews and here’s why: It takes pride in Africa This limited range is inspired by the minerals found in Africa, hence the platinum, gold, diamond and ruby red, options.

And the name speaks volumes for the brand. “Bathu is a common universal slang word mostly used in townships across our country, referring to any type of shoe.

This word has existed in South African townships for decades now,” Baloyi told IOL Lifestyle when his brand was one year old.

It is accessible

As a person who grew up in the northern township of Johannesburg, Alexandra, Baloyi made sure that his people have access to his brand.

After all, it is his hood that inspired him to start the brand.

When he launched it, his sole purpose was to take a township success story to the world.

Compared to the pricing of most sneakers, these are accessible at R1 800 per pair.

You can wear them with anything

Besides choreography and being one of the best media hosts, Motaung-Mhlongo is also fashionable.

Known as the “King Of Bling”, he made sure that he added his personal touch to the new BathuxSomizi.

Also, Bathu sneakers can be worn with anything. Whether formal or casual, there’s something for everyone.

For example, if you want to look edgy, then ruby is for you. For a more sophisticated look, gold is the go-to option.

It has Somizi’s signature

He is one of the most loved media personalities in Mzansi.

And from what we’ve seen so far, people are happy that it has the “Idols SA” judge's signature at the back, while the Bathu logo remains under the sole.

The BathuxSomizi is now out.