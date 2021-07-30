HI-TEC and Hoorah gifts Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund with 67 pairs of Freedom 67s

Tto close off Mandela Month, HI-TEC® and Hoorah has gifted 67 pairs of the Freedom 67s sneakers freedom ambassadors to donate to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (NMCF) and celebrate the late President Mandela’s legacy. The limited-edition sneakers were created by HI-TEC to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s legacy. And to encourage the global community to not only remember his journey but, more importantly, to step into his shoes and continue the long walk of freedom.

The Freedom Ambassadors who have been gifted the sneakers include Khaya Dlanga, Zola Nene, Seth Shezi, Schalk Bezuidenhout, DJ Speedsta, and Jimmy Nevis. Hoorah Digital Consulting is happy to be part of this initiative that continues to honour Mandela’s legacy. “Our discovery of this profound piece of brand history inspired us to create societal upliftment, utilising these iconic sneakers as a platform for change. The initial positive sentiment and funds raised for the NMCF truly illustrate that design thinking underpinned by creativity for good is universally embraced," says Simon Spreckley, chief creative officer of Hoorah Digital Consulting.

In addition, to support the NMCF, Hoorah Digital has pledged R50 000 for a pair of the Freedom 67s. On Mandela’s birthday, July 18, HI-TEC hosted an auction to bid for 66 pairs of the Freedom 67s to raise funds for the NMCF. “This July, we are keeping Madiba's legacy alive: To continue to create freedom for others, including children. We are re-releasing this iconic sneaker, the Freedom 67 grail, to 66 individuals who can make the biggest difference in creating freedom for others,” HI-TEC South Africa said.