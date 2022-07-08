High school boy turns heads as he wears red dress to prom

If there’s something to admire about GenZ, it is breaking societal norms. Most of them don’t conform to the standards put by society, they create their own. A 16-year-old boy broke the internet when he went to prom in a red tuxedo dress.

Korben’s mother, Nina Green, took to Twitter to announce how proud she was of her son, who had dreamt of wearing a dress to prom since he was 12 years old. “At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school #prom in a gown. Four years later, we made it happen. I’m so incredibly #proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible. What do you think @michellevisage @theebillyporter.” At age 12 my son announced he wanted to go to his school #prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly #proud of him for being true to himself & the reception he got from his whole school was incredible. What do you think @michellevisage @theebillyporter pic.twitter.com/lsLKnmY9k5 — Nina Green (@thisisneenz) July 1, 2022 Green encourages other parents to allow their children to be themselves and explore different styles.

“As soon as he got out of the car, everyone cheered, and I was crying. Some of the teachers were crying, because he was being who he wanted to be. Everyone has been very supportive, and his year group has been incredible. If you let your child be who they are, then you’ll get nothing but the best out of them.” The proud mother tagged Billy Porter on Twitter because that’s where Korben got his inspiration for the red tux. He drew inspiration from the black tuxedo dress that Porter wore at the 2019 Oscar Awards. The singer known for making fashion statements made headlines with that Christian Siriano tux dress – he was named the best dressed by several publications.

It’s inspiring to see men get out of their comfort zone by making clothes gender fluid. Former One Direction member Harry Styles made history in December 2020 when he became the first man to grace the cover of Vogue solo. However, that wasn’t the hoohaa moment. The fact that he wore a voluminous dress and paired it with a double-breasted black Gucci tuxedo jacket caught everyone’s attention. And while he and Porter are not the first nor the last men to rock dresses, they inspire young people who look up to them to be comfortable in their skin and wear anything they want. Even the likes of Lasizwe Dambuza are inspired by them. At his father’s funeral in September 2020, the reality TV star donned a black tuxedo dress by Otiz Seflo. American radio DJ and LGBTQ+ ally DJ Michelle Visage supports Green’s decision to let her son be.

