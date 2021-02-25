Hilary Duff launches a new collection for working moms

American actress and businesswoman Hilary Duff has launched a new collection for working moms. The mother of two, who is currently expecting her third child, collaborated with Smash+Tess, a Canadian loungewear and rompers brand. In an interview with Vogue, the TV star spoke about the collection inspired by her wardrobe as a working mom. She said: “I’ve been wearing their rompers for a couple of years now,” says Duff. “When (founder Ashley Freeborn) reached out, it was probably two months into the quarantine in Los Angeles, and I had been a second-grade teacher to my son for like 11 weeks—so I was like, hell yeah, I’m down to do something creative.”

Released on February 23, the collection that also works for non-moms helped Duff become more creative during her pregnancy.

“I was newly pregnant, so it was fun to create a collection of clothes that I knew would look cute on me at the moment, and then grow with me throughout the pregnancy. It’s not maternity, but it’s size-inclusive and looks good on everyone’s bodies,” she said.

Just before the official release, Smash+Tess took to Instagram to share their excitement about the collection.

They wrote: “We're finally ready to announce our collection with @hilaryduff! One of the most supportive, strong, and beautiful women (inside and out!) ❤⁠⁠ From shorties to romperalls, to new styles and fabrics, the #HDxST collection really does have it all! Not to mention the cutest matching sets for your mini.”

The new #HDxST also makes great loungewear