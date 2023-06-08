Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award semi-finalists announced

On Tuesday talented fashion design students gave fashion lovers an “Out of this World” preview of the glitz and glamour that will be on show at this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July. The opening round of judging in the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award presented by Durban Fashion Fair was the first time fashionistas got to see interpretations of the Hollywoodbets Durban July’s “Out of this World” theme.

The five judges were clearly impressed with the designs on show at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse and fashion programme director Tiffany Prior was not shy with her praise of the young designers. “This year was extraordinary. Students did an amazing job of researching the theme and executing their ideas with attention to detail and quality,” said Prior, soon after the judging was completed. “We saw such a range of work and I honestly feel it was the most diverse group of students I have seen. Colleges and their students should be so proud of the work they presented today.”

Judge Vuyi Ngobese from the Hollywood Foundation was excited to see the quality workmanship of the young designers. “Today’s judging session was ‘Out of this World’ as anticipated,” said Ngobese. “All the designers showcased wonderful pieces. It was hard for us to pick, but obviously we had to scale down to 25 designers and their designs. They showed off great workmanship, they paid attention to detail, and all those selected had great finishes.

“The ones we have selected had spectacular outfits made for the Hollywoodbets Durban July, so it was really exciting to be part of the judging session today. “I think the public will be proud of the semi-finalists we selected today. It was tough ... really tough getting from over 100 entrants down to just 25. But it was really rewarding at the end of the day to see how excited the designers were when they were selected. “Big ups to the fashion schools who have imparted so much knowledge to the designers we saw today.”