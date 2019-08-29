Elegance and style are what you should bring to the Race 4 Fashion. Picture: Instagram.
Horse racing lovers, put your best fashion foot forward for the Race 4 Fashion Fair happening at Turffontein Racecourse, Johannesburg, on September 7.

The Race 4 Fashion Fair is all about glamour, elegance, and style. The event is fit for both knowledgeable and novice race lovers as well as fashionistas who want to experience the exhilaration of the Sport of Kings.


Turffontein Racecourse will become a fashion lovers paradise, complete with high-end boutiques creating a high street of shopping pleasure as well as endless fashion shows. 


There will also be entertainment by DJ Kyle Cassim. 

Tickets cost R150. VIP tickets cost R400 and  include access to the exclusive J.Rabbit lounge. Tickets can be purchased via webtickets .