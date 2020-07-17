HospiceWits Night With The Stars goes digital

HospiceWits Night With The Stars (NWTS), South Africa’s glamourous fundraising event is going the digital route due to the coronavirus pandemic putting the kibosh on all social gatherings.



Over the past six years, HospicesWits and partners hosted the annual fashion extravaganza.



The event was attended by South Africa’s A-listers: from designers, media personalities, and influencers to raise funds for the organisation that takes care of and improves the lives of people who have incurable illnesses.





Somizi Mhlongo and hubby, Mohale Motaung walking for Maxhosa at last year's event. Picture: Eunice Driver.



Jan Malan, the producer of the event, spoke about the difficulties of not being able to do the show live.



"As the Director/Producer of HospiceWits NWTS, it was difficult to accept that we would not be able to bring our designers, celebrities & performers together for the 7th edition of this spectacular event. The lockdown has brought many of my peers in the fashion, eventing, and associated industries to their knees.




