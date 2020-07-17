HospiceWits Night With The Stars goes digital
HospiceWits Night With The Stars (NWTS), South Africa’s glamourous fundraising event is going the digital route due to the coronavirus pandemic putting the kibosh on all social gatherings.
Over the past six years, HospicesWits and partners hosted the annual fashion extravaganza.
The event was attended by South Africa’s A-listers: from designers, media personalities, and influencers to raise funds for the organisation that takes care of and improves the lives of people who have incurable illnesses.
Somizi Mhlongo and hubby, Mohale Motaung walking for Maxhosa at last year's event. Picture: Eunice Driver.
Jan Malan, the producer of the event, spoke about the difficulties of not being able to do the show live.
“As the Director/Producer of HospiceWits NWTS, it was difficult to accept that we would not be able to bring our designers, celebrities & performers together for the 7th edition of this spectacular event. The lockdown has brought many of my peers in the fashion, eventing, and associated industries to their knees.
"In light of, we decided to host HospiceWits Night of the Stars on Instagram as “The Lounge Edition”. Your participation will raise sorely needed funds for HospiceWits as well as shine a spotlight on the creative industries whose livelihoods have been severely affected,” he said.
Lira performing at last year's event. Picture: Eunice Driver.
The annual fashion show will go live via Instagram on July 28. The show will stream from 6pm to 10pm.
View this post on Instagram
We are doing things a little differently this year…⠀ Instead of the runway, HospiceWits Night With The Stars will be illuminating the social media stratosphere and you will have a front row seat. ⠀ Join some of SA’s finest celebrities, creatives and fashion designers on Tuesday 28 July between 18:00 – 22:00 on Instagram and show your support for HospiceWits.⠀ ⠀ #HospiceWitsNWTS20 #LoungeEdition ⠀ @umzingeliproductions @aboutentertainmentsa @321Influence
A post shared by HospiceWits (@hospicewits) on