Hot fashion drops for Spring/Summer 2020

British clothing retailer, Ted Baker, released their Spring/Summer 2020 collection. For this collection, the brand focused more on soft, contemporary garments. Their menswear range consists of hoodies, zip-throughs, workman jackets in brushed flannel and durable denim. It also has boxy puffer jackets made from recycled polyester. For womenswear, voluminous sleeves, midi hemlines and relaxed trouser shapes are on-trend. Voluminous sleeves are featured in Ted Baker SS20 collection. Picture:Supplied Locally, we have the new SS20 collection from Falke. Drawing inspiration from a movement of sustainable fashion and showcasing yarns that will last longer, Falke’s latest collection celebrates, ‘How Colour Makes Us Feel’, and features an array of colours – saturated pastels, retro mid-tones and new neutrals.

On two of the new designs in the women’s range, The Shimmer Dot and Picot Stripe, the brand says: “As a fashionable, trans-seasonal staple, the Shimmer Dot is a must-have for the modern woman looking for the ultimate fashion-forward look. For an easy to wear, stylish short sock, the Picot Stripe guarantees a comfortable and feminine fit.”

Boundless Stripe socks by Falke. Picture: Supplied

The brand adds: “We also have the Boundless Stripe, and Funky Dot socks from the men’s range are guaranteed to turn heads this season. The Boundless Stripe offers a cheerful play on colour and textures that gives your everyday look a feel-good finish. Inspired by energetic tones and tactile textures, The Funky Dot socks are must-have anklets that will enliven even your most tried-and-true outfits.”

The latest Falke SS20 sock ranges are available online.