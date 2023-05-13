Hottest shoe trends to look out for this winter

While we might still be enjoying a few sunny days, there’s a definite chill in the air. A sure indication that winter has set in. Summer frocks, cheeky shorts, sandals and strappy heels are no longer a part of our wardrobe as the cold weather forces us to unpack our winter wear.

Winter basics like chunky neutral knits, woollen slacks and thick denim will continue to be wardrobe essentials, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a few trendy pieces here and there to update your looks. It’s the start of winter, so now is the perfect time to make those changes.The right pair of shoes is a sure way to upgrade a dated look. Here’s a look at the hottest winter shoe trends to shop for this season to step up your style game.

Cowboy boots We all know that boots are a winter essential and if you really want to step up your shoe game then you simply have to add a pair of cowboy boots to your collection. You can either play it safe and go for simple black leather pair, but for something a bit more on-trend, opt for bold colour-blocking or metallic boots.

Wear these statement boots with fitted jeans, long dresses or a miniskirt with warm tights. Cowboy boots can be worn with fitted jeans. Picture: Instagram/class_and_stylish Soccer sneakers I’m a major sneaker fan so I’m always on the lookout for what’s hot on the sneaker front. This season the soccer-inspired sneaker is having a major fashion moment. These sneakers are in no way intended for the sports field, though.

They’re purely for the look. The Adidas Sambas, in particular, have been flooding my social media feeds with celebs like Bella and Gigi Hadid sporting them with almost any look. For styling, lean into the soccer look by pairing the sneakers with taller socks. They are the perfect shoe to be worn with the trendy maxi denim skirt. While the black and white Sambas are the most popular, the style shoe comes in multiple colourways as well.

Soccer-inspired sneakers are a major trend this winter. Picture: Instagram/mmequeenb Metallics If you’re looking to step out of your comfort zone but not splurge on something that will only be in for one season, you’ll be happy to know that metallics have officially become the new neutral. Bored with brown and beige? Then add a bit of shine to your life. Whether dramatic thigh-high boots or simple ballet pumps, you can’t go wrong with opting for a metallic version of the shoe.

This will instantly upgrade your look. If you don’t know what metallic shade to go for, and still want to play it safe, then opt for silver. Silver goes with everything. Silver goes with anything. Picture: Instagram/finnzveghel Kitten-heeled boots If, like me, you’ve had just about enough of chunky platform boots, you’ll be happy to know that sexy skinny-heeled boots are back.

This winter the most popular version of the must-have boot is the black leather boot with a kitten heel. Because the heel isn’t high, it’s wearable for anyone. Whether it’s an ankle boot or thigh-high, keeping the heel low is all that matters. These look great with long dresses or skirts if they’re ankle boots. Kitten-heel boots are trendy and comfortable. Picture: Instagram/neiljrodgers Mary Janes

Mary Janes might sound old-fashioned but they are in fact making a major comeback. The preppy style shoe is sure to give you school uniform vibes, but it's a sophisticated everyday style and most importantly, they are comfortable. They can be incorporated into your office wear looks if worn with slacks or they can be dressed down with a pair of socks worn with a calf-length dress or skirt.