House Of FabroSanz opens its first flagship store in Sandton

Sandi Mazibuko, the owner of the brand, says she wanted the brand to be accessible to her clients and make them feel at home and stand out in her creations.

Stunning dress by House Of FabroSanz. Picture: Supplied.

“Working on this store has been a dream come true for me. I got the opportunity to work with some of the best creatives in the industry; Renaissance Design and Afro-Modern in collaborating and designing the store with them from start to finish. They are the epitome of black excellence,” says Mazibuko.

She adds: “I would like to thank all my old, current and new clients who have welcomed us into their lives and closets. Each garment is an extension of who I am, and it has been my pleasure walking this journey with you all. Here is to African Luxe and celebrating who we are.”