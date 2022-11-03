House Of Nala opens second store in Sandton City

Ahead of its fashion show, African Fashion International (AFI) has announced the launch of its second House of Nala store. The store will be launched on November 17, during AFI Fashion Week Joburg at Sandton City, where people will be allowed to shop for clothes fresh from the runway.

This comes after the fashion franchise successfully opened its first store in 2021 at The Leonardo in Sandton. Founder of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, says they’ve spent the last 15 years building the one-stop lifestyle platform to cater to fashion enthusiasts looking for unique African fashion and guiding sellers to reach a global, premium market. “While many may see this year as doom and gloom for African designers and retailers, with the new House of Nala store, we are creating a safety net for all stakeholders, allowing them to build and grow through a crisis instead of succumbing to it,” she said.

After the launch of House of Nala, AFI will stage a fashion show for two days in a row (November 18-19), where African designers will be showcasing their latest collections. Designers showcasing include Eric Raisina, House of Stevolution, House of Nala, Kaylaamiel, Nguo by Tumi Mohasa, Lebo Merhafe, Suitability, Woke Studios, Kidunia, Ascend The Label and Taibo Bacar. And on day two, Imprint, Kreyann’, Seditsi Collection, Gvllvnt, Sisters of Africa, Alia Bare, Indoni Fashion House, Thabooty’s, Masa Mara and Gavin Rajah will take over the runway. All collections will be taken to the House of Nala new store immediately after the fashion shows for purchasing.