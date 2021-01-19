'How Our Parents Used To Take Pictures' challenge takes over social media

If there’s one thing you can never take away from Africans, it is their sense of humour. Since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the adjusted level 3 lockdown, the nation has taken it upon themselves to create their own fun by starting a “How our parents used to take pictures” challenge, which has gone viral on leading social media platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. In this challenge, millennials dress up in vintage fashion, with Mbongeni Ngema’s “Stimela Sase Zola” playing in the background, while they do different picture poses. Mind you, they are not modern poses where one pouts or squints their eyes. It’s either you roll on the floor, touch leaves or lean against the wall. Below are some hilarious videos that have come out of the challenge:

How our parents used to take picture 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/n7Wd7kRxta — Mr Vibes 🥳🙌🏾🔥🇧🇼 (@walter_sentsho) January 17, 2021

How our parents used to take pictures 😂 #howourparentsusedtotakepictureschallenge #KaraboFollowsBack follow for a follow back @Karabo_Mokgoko pic.twitter.com/nVLxz709BF — Thandokazi Breakfast (@breakfastthando) January 18, 2021

"How our parents used to take pictures back in the day" 😭 😭😭 @Katleho_Senatla pic.twitter.com/jnP5nWGxft — Lerato Motloung ☄☄ (@Lee_Motloung16) January 16, 2021

How Our Parents Used To Take Pictures... pic.twitter.com/RdNn8LUfgQ — Zamambo Mkhize 😷 (@Ezasembo) January 16, 2021

However, it is not the only challenge that has been keeping most people entertained during these difficult times.

There is also the “Buss it” challenge, derived from Erika Banks’s latest single, “Buss it”.

On the challenge, participants record videos of themselves transitioning from crusty outfits to sexy little dresses or even suits.

There is also the "June Bug“ challenge where people dance in some strange locations. These include house roofs, the top of cars, grocery stores and even in bathrooms.

It was created by an influencer named Junebug, who uploaded short clips depicting his new take on the Shmoney Dance starting in December 2020. According to an Instagram video by The Crankdown, Junebug chose Beat Box, a track by Florida-based harmonic trap rapper Spotem Gottem to accompany the challenge.