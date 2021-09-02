How these Western Cape women used lockdown to turn bread bags into plastic shopping bags

When President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced the first lockdown in March last year, many were frustrated. However, some used it as an opportunity to learn new skills. Regine le Roux, of Hout Bay, Western Cape, started a community project called Re.Bag.Re.Use. To make use of plastic, she went bag to her old hobby of crotchet and started making shopping bags out of recycled plastic.

“During this time, I realised just how much plastic was being generated and thrown away every day, so I decided to find a way to re-purpose it. Crocheting with plastic worked,” she says. As time went by, she invited other women to be part of the project, to curb unwanted plastic and create employment opportunities. There are now six ladies from the Harbour and Imizamo Yetho, in Hout Bay, who are transforming empty bread bags into magnificent shopping bags.