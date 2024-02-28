How to accessorise your outfit like a fashionista

You might not think that accessories are important, but have you ever noticed how a simple accessory can elevate an outfit? Adding accessories to a look can take it from mediocre to marvellous.

A classic white T-shirt with blue jeans combo might sound boring, but if you add the right belt, a pair of simple hoops and a dainty necklace to that, you have a whole new look. Accessories complete an outfit. However, it doesn’t mean that you can just throw together different accessories and hope it works.

Because it can either look great or messy. Here are some tips on how to successfully accessorise a look. Mix and match Don't be afraid to mix different styles of accessories.

If you're wearing oversized earrings, opt for a dainty necklace or bracelet to balance out the look. Mix and match accessories. Picture: Darina Belonogova / Pexels Similarly, if you're wearing a chunky necklace, keep the rest of your accessories minimal to avoid overwhelming your outfit. Choose pieces that complement your outfit Accessories should enhance your overall look, not detract from it.

Choose accessories that complement the colours and style of your outfit. For example, if you're wearing a bold print, opt for simple jewellery to let the print stand out. If you're wearing a monochromatic outfit, add a pop of colour with statement earrings or handbag.

Wear bold earrings if your outfit is simple. Picture: Godisable Jacob / Pexels Don't forget about hair Accessories aren't limited to jewellery and handbags. Consider incorporating hair accessories like headbands, hats, or scarves to add interest to your overall look. Bows are very trendy right now.

Bows are bang on trend. Picture: Leah Newhouse / Pexels Confidence is your best accessory The most important accessory you can wear is confidence. Rocking your accessories with confidence will instantly elevate your look and make you stand out. Own your style choices and wear them with pride.