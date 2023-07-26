How to always look fabulous without breaking the bank

When you go out for a night on the town with the ladies or a special occasion like a wedding or a red carpet-event, you’re going to want to look fabulous. But sometimes looking glam can be costly.

If you’re counting your rands and cents but still want to dazzle, here are tips on how to do so. Find a style that speaks to you Current trends don’t suit everyone. Just because something is in fashion right now it doesn’t mean you have to jump on it.

Of course, you want to be on trend but you have to find something that suits you. Pop into stores and try on different types of styles. If something doesn’t make you feel comfortable then leave it. To be fabulous you need to be confident and you can’t be that if you’re feeling uncomfortable in your clothes.

Try different trends. Picture: Pexels Alena Darmel Pop into thrift stores You can find some unique pieces at thrift stores and second-hand markets.

All you need is a bit of patience and a good eye. Right now the 90s style is back again so look out for items from that decade. Take your time to browse through the rails to find true vintage pieces. You would be surprised how many designer brands end up in these stores. Keep an eye out for bedazzled and sequinned items if you’re looking for something for a night out.

Spend time in thrift stores. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio Consider renting a piece instead of buying

Imagine buying a gown for a red carpet event and having it sit in your wardrobe afterwards because you won’t dare wear it again. People spend a fortune on these types of outfits. Even formal weddings require glamorous garments. There are so many online stores that now offer this service. It might not be an entire outfit but at least one part of it that you would usually spend a fortune on.

There are online stores that will even allow you to rent out designer handbags for a day. You can wow your friends without putting yourself into debt. Accessorise strategically Accessories can elevate any outfit, no matter how much it costs.

Invest in timeless and versatile pieces, such as a statement necklace, a classic watch, or a quality handbag. These pieces can instantly transform a simple outfit, making you look polished and glamorous. And if you don’t want to buy, there’s nothing wrong with borrowing from a friend. Or better yet, go into your mom’s jewellery box and pick out something special.