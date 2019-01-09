Returning to school after the holidays is often stressful for most families; children and parents have to make the inevitable transition from the easy summer life to days filled with homework.



“Shopping for uniform can be an expensive exercise, especially if you have more than one child. In addition, finding the correct uniform that meets the school’s specifications – in the right size for your child – can be tricky," says Jackie Cavernelis-Marais, Advertising Specialist at Ackermans.





In answer to this, Ackermans now has an even wider range of affordable school uniform in different sizes, fits and colours, through its exclusive ‘Toughees Schoolwear’ and Ackermans ’ own uniform label.





Finding a school uniform for plus-size children can be a challenge for parents who are often left with no choice but to purchase uncomfortable and ill-fitting uniforms. The brands have then introduced new Plus Fit trousers, with a half-elastic waistband which offers a more relaxed fit.





The slim-fit trend has gained immense popularity over the years and is now even making an appearance in schools. Ackermans also stocks Toughees Slim Fit trousers for girls and boys who prefer a trendier look and is available in sizes 30 – 40.





“A slim fit trouser provides a fashionable sleeker look without being restrictive. Children need to be comfortable and feel good about themselves in order to perform their best, which is why we are stocking a wider range of sizes in both the slim fit and plus fit styles," says Cavernelis-Marais.





When it comes to Back to School shopping, Cavernelis-Marais advises parents to look for high-quality school uniforms with details such as reinforced pockets, which will withstand daily wear-and-tear.



