How to check if your Nike shoes from Shein are originals

A TikTokker named Lwandy shared on her account @lwandy.lihle_zikalala a video of herself unboxing the Nike Dunk sneakers paid R1,500 from the online store Shein, which are currently advertising them for R1,696 on their Black Friday specials.

The South African retail price on Nike’s South African website is R2,399 She scans a barcode inside her Nike sneakers using the phone and then shows the phone's screen, which shows the Nike website, confirming that they are the real deal. @mozandanda

♬ original sound - Z🌸 Over the past few months, rumours have emerged that high-end sneaker brands, including Nike and Adidas have partnered with Shein; however, no official statements have been made by the brands. How to check if your Nike shoes are originals The way to check if your Nike shoes are original is by scanning the Universal product code (UPC) - which is a special barcode or serial number that can be used to identify a Nike product.

Scan the barcode by opening the scanner app or feature on your cellphone. Point the scanner camera at the UPC barcode on your Nike shoes. When the barcode is recognised, you will be directed to visit the qr.nike.com/shoe serial number page. Her video got social media users sharing different views, with some asking which app she used.

@UHURU-PHRDH16 Wt app are using to scan? @brown_cinnamonn

download the nike app, scann again please @Favourate_25 lol even replicas 😂 can be scanned

@peter guyz a replica has same qr code of the original one...so scanning is useless @KHUMO