How to choose an outfit for your body type

By N Lothungbeni Humtsoe If you have knowledge of your body type and are ready to dress accordingly, then there is no limitation to your inner diva.

Many people are unsure of their body shapes and it makes them worried about their dressing decisions. In these circumstances, keeping oneself perfectly dressed could be quite challenging. Dressing in the right manner requires an understanding of your body type. Let’s explore more with Nidhi Yadav, Co-Founder of AksClothings about the different body types and the clothing that suits them.

Pear shape body If your butt and thighs look bigger than your upper body, then you have a pear-shaped body. You either had this figure naturally or may work out to achieve it. The positive of having this body type is that you may produce the appearance of an hourglass shape with the appropriate styling. For those with this body type, A-line skirts, wide-legged clothing, or dresses, along with patterned or ruffled shirts that define the upper body, are ideal selections.

Moreover, slim bottoms and shirts can help to create a more realistic hourglass shape. Crop shirts, sweetheart, V or deep-V, scoop, or boat necklines will balance off your bottom. Inverted triangle shape body The inverted triangle is the shape that appears to be most athletic. Your shoulders are considerably wider than your hips. Therefore, we must make the most progress feasible with our shoulders and arms.

Straight-cut jeans and clothing with an inverted V shape will flatter your physique. Since your hips are much smaller than your shoulders, any top will look great with a pencil skirt, slim jeans, etc. Though neither is necessary, you should be careful to avoid over-layering or over-defining your upper body. The V-neckline should be your go-to neckline because it performs well and makes shoulders appear smaller.

Rectangular body shape The rectangular body type frequently has a proportionate balance from the shoulders to the hips. As a result, your silhouette is really undefined and uncomplicated. Well, your arms and legs are your best attributes, so focus on making that better. It has an hourglass form, yet there is no distinct waistline.

Consider wearing tops that are A-line, ruffled, and layered and dresses with distinct necklines and bottoms to accentuate the upper torso's muscles. Additionally, enhance the look by including capes, long jackets, and blazers to it. Apple-shaped body If your upper body weight is higher than your lower body weight, then you have an apple-shaped body.

It seems like the weight is focused on the stomach because people with this body shape typically have broad shoulders and a bigger bust line. Because the majority of the weight and attention is above the hips, the midriff seems broader than the rest of the body and has a thin waistline. Therefore, you must wear a dress with a V or deep V neckline or expose your legs. Empire or a-line shapes will suit you best. To change the focus, put on patterned or printed clothing that adds a layer. It will be helpful to wear dark colours, flowing shirts, dresses with full or 3/4 sleeves, and monochromatic outfits.

You could also style flared bottoms, palazzos, etc, to create balance. Additionally, because of your broad shoulders and perhaps larger bustline, wear the proper bra. Whatever your shape, there are tips to help you dress with confidence. Picture: Antonius Ferret/ Pexels Hourglass body shape With proportionate top and bottom halves and a sharply defined waistline, this body form is the most harmonic. Because you have a well-balanced body, choose dresses that should stay beautifully at the right curves and follow the outline of these curves.