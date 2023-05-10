How to choose the best sunglasses style for your face shape

While most women are obsessed with shoes and bags, I’m obsessed with sunglasses. I’m even too embarrassed to come out and say just how many pairs I own.

From designer ones to fast fashion cheapies, I have just about every shape and colour. Most of the time, I’ll buy a pair just because I think it’s cool, with no regard to whether it actually suits my face or not. The classic cat-eye shape will always be my favourite, no matter what! However, if you’re looking to invest in an expensive pair of designer glasses or even looking for a new frame for your prescription glasses, here’s a guide on how to pick the correct shape frame for your face shape.

But first, here’s how to determine your face shape. Square face shape: A square face has a strong, angular jawline, a wide forehead, and a square-shaped hairline. Round face shape: A round face is characterised by a circular shape, with a wide hairline, full cheeks, and a rounded chin.

Oval face shape: An oval face shape is a combination of square and round. Typically, the forehead width is smaller than the cheekbone width, and the face is longer than it is wide. Heart face shape: The widest point of your face is the forehead, and your face gets narrower at the jawline. Diamond face shape: A diamond-shaped face has a narrow forehead and chin with wide cheekbones.

Here’s what sunglasses shape will suit your face shape best. Square face shape If you have a square face shape, look for sunglasses with round or oval frames to help soften your features.

Round shapes are best for square faces. Picture: Pexels/Rdne Stock Project Round face shape For round face shapes, sunglasses with angular frames, such as square or rectangular frames would suit you best. These can help create a more defined look. Rectangular frames would suit you best. Picture: Pexels/Kuiyibo Campos Oval face shape

An oval face shape is the most versatile face shape, and you can wear almost any sunglasses shape. Heart face shape If you have a heart face shape, look for sunglasses with bottom-heavy frames, such as aviators or cat-eye frames.

Cat eye sunglasses look great on heart-shaped faces. Picture: Pexels/Thirdman Diamond face shape Oval or rimless frames are best suited for diamond faces. These can help soften your features and balance out your face shape. Look out for rimless sunglasses. Picture: Pexels/Orhun Rüzgar Oz