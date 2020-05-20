How to cleanse your wardrobe ahead of winter

Winter has started to creep up on us. The days are getting shorter and colder and the need to bundle up in our cosiest sweaters and fuzziest socks is a must these days.

The only issue is finding these so-called winter clothes. They’re in your closet somewhere - amid all the summer frocks, floaty skirts and linen pants… Still no luck? Well, perhaps try checking behind those boxes of old clothes you always meant to donate?

If the above scenario sounds anything like your current reality, it may be time for a winter wardrobe refresh. Daniyel Berry of Style Me Image Consulting has put together some helpful tips on how to get your closet ready for this new season.

1. Cleanse your cupboard





Hold up items and ask yourself the following questions to help you decide:

Is it my colour? Follow your seasonal colour coding cards. Does it suit my figure type? Does it suit my personality? Am I more Natural? Dramatic? Or Classic? Does it suit my current lifestyle? Do I work in an office? Am I a home executive or do I attend zoom meetings?

Is it sentimental? Keep and box. Is it worn out? Pilled? Or just tired? Toss or Donate. Have I got five other tops just like it? Duplicates? Choose the top two for keeping and donate the rest. Is the print dated? Toss or donate. Is the style so last season? These high fashion or dated items can be passed along to friends or family or boxed away if you are certain they will come back into fashion. Do I love it? Does it bring you joy? At the end of the day, you have to love it to keep it and this should ultimately be the deciding factor regardless of the aforementioned points.

2. Now it’s time to get your wardrobe organised





Ever bought something you loved only to have lost it to the dark and intimidating abyss that is your closet?





Berry has a solution for this:





Make room for the new season’s clothes: If you have a lot of clothes and need to be able to access weather appropriate items, box away your summer clothes - store them in the attic, (your partner's cupboard), or even under your bed so they aren’t cluttering your space. Hang up everything: Once you’ve got your keep-pile sorted out, hang those items using hangers that all face the right way (with the hook pointing away from you). Try keep them the same colour as this declutters the head space. Colour code your clothing: It’s good to have a system for finding your clothes. You can use colour to make it easier to find what you are looking for to save you time. Or you can group similar items together like jackets, long sleeves, shirts, etc.

3. Donate





Bring others joy during this extreme time of need. This can be your way of paying it forward.



