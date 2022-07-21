How to enjoy a high-fashion lifestyle on a low budget

Most people dream of living a luxurious life but can’t afford it. However, those who know the game understand that sometimes you have to fake it till you make it. We don’t mean wearing fake designer clothes. Instead, look better than your problems while living within your means. Here’s how.

Check your attitude Always think highly of yourself. Your attitude determines your altitude. If you have the right attitude and confidently carry yourself, you are more than halfway to living a high-fashion lifestyle. Shop smart

Why break your bank account by buying at the total price when you can take advantage of sales? Also, when it comes to designer clothes, it’s best to thrift them instead of buying new ones. Create a high-fashion home Make your home comfortable and aesthetically pleasing by putting up bright curtains and making sure it’s always clean and smelling fresh. Also, declutter it and only add minimal decor.

Be organised Don’t be all over the place. That goes for your cupboards, too. Make sure your clothes are well organised and neatly folded or hung up. No dirty shoes

There was a time when wearing dirty sneakers was a trend. Well, not any more. It makes you look cheap. Always wear clean shoes and clothes. Smell nice Never compromise on your scent. If you can’t afford a good perfume, get a fragranced lotion and fabric softener for your clothes.