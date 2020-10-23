How to get the Y2K fashion look everyone is after

Frosted lip gloss, Von Dutch handbags and so much body glitter, festival goers of today would be in awe - the 2000s was a unique era in fashion defined by a range of trends that are gradually making their way back into popularity. According to the Pinterest Hot 100 list, as millennials are getting older, they’re becoming more nostalgic about their childhood through reliving fond memories and bonding over shared experiences. Meanwhile, Gen Z, the next group to take over, is discovering Y2K culture for the first time by adopting bits and pieces from the era, especially fashion. How to get the Y2K fashion look: Baguette bags

Say buh-bye to cross body bags as a dainty little number makes its way to the top of the “It” bag list. With a slender silhouette and short strap, shoulder bags were designed to be slung around wrists or to sit comfortably under the arm - the same way the French carry long loaves of crusty bread, hence the name, ‘baguette bag’.

One of the most popular examples from this era in fashion is Prada’s black nylon shoulder bag which was the must-have accessory for every teen in the early noughties. Get the look with patent leather, faux crocodile skin or canvas covered bags in a range of neutral and pastel shades.

Tiny tops

This trend is best defined by the barely there tops Paris Hilton and her crew wore all throughout the early 2000s. Often paired with super low rise jeans and denim skirts that exposed midriffs were all the rage. The resurrection of this style looks a little more chic nowadays with tie back tops, halter and cowl necks in a selection of colours.

Polo shirts

French tennis player and businessman René Lacoste designed the signature polo shirt because he wanted to wear something more comfortable in competitions. Although the sleek, collared button downs first hit the fashion scene in 1927, they’ve remained popular throughout the years with a sudden peak in popularity during 2020. Gen Z are cropping vintage polo shirts for a more current look, pairing the tops with anything from baggy jeans to pleated skirts.

Low rise and and flare jeans

Thigh hugging and often unforgiving, all women who have ever wiggled their way into a pair of skinny jeans will welcome this new era of looser fitted pants. Having held their reign for the better part of the last decade, skinny jeans have finally fallen from their spot at the top to make room for jeans with a little more flare. Boot leg jeans

Fitted cardigans

Chunky knitted cardigans with that signature slouchy Olsen-esque fit have dominated the fashion space for quite some time now. Often styled with flowy peasant dresses or faded ripped jeans and boots, this boho look is being replaced with cutesy little cardis.

In 2020, they’re being paired with tennis skirts and low rise jeans and, instead of being layered over outfits, they’ve been given a role as the main feature. That’s right, we’re rocking partially buttoned cardigans as blouses and the aesthetic will please your inner 90s kid.

Baby doll

Flouncy and feminine, the babydoll style was originally made for a short nightgown invented by designer Sylvia Pedler during World War II as a means of making do with the fabric shortage.

However, after taking over the early 2000s, it made a comeback once again last September when it made an appearance on runways with its flirty silhouette and adorable detail that ruled at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020.

Playful accessories

Bucket hats, furry bags, hoop earrings, butterfly clips, chain necklaces, gradient sunglasses and anything else that looks like it would be featured in a teen mag from 2002. Going all out with accessories was the done thing in the 2000s, but these days, we’re keeping it classy. Stick to one or two statement pieces for a chic Y2K look that isn’t too over the top.

Fresh faced makeup

The painted on Instagram makeup look that everyone and the Kardashians donned since 2013 is no long what’s turning heads on the streets. Rosy cheeks, glossy lips, dewy skin and natural brows offer the wearer a youthfulness that everyone seems to be after.