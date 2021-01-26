How to jazz up your summer outfits

When it comes to setting fashion trends, London, Paris and New York are at the top. The cities have something in common: they embody the effortless glamour that most people strive for in their day-to-day fashion choices. Inspired by the cities, Playgirl fragrance has helped us bring you a few summer fashion tips: Paris, the city of love French style is simple and chic. It’s all about the basics, and it can never be too much.

One statement piece has the power to make your outfit extraordinary. It can be a hat or designer shoes, or perhaps sunglasses.

To achieve a chic look, rock a pair of slimline white sneakers and pair with a jumpsuit or layered dress.

The queen’s capital, London

Take a moment to explore vintage clothing shops or market stalls the next time you wander past – you might be surprised to find your next statement fashion piece.

If you’ve watched “The Crown” on Netflix or “Bridgerton”, you will appreciate the elegance of vintage fashion.

You too can recreate such moments at home by hosting a tea party with your family. Dress vintage and enjoy tea in the garden or dining room.

The city that never sleeps, New York

New York is all about big city lights, and to add that into your fashion, make sure you accessorise.

Last year wasn’t easy, so you’re going to need all the joy that one outfit can bring you.

Jazz it up with oversized, brightly coloured earrings or a statement broach. An accessory with swagger can transform a boring outfit into one that knocks it out of the park. Be bold.